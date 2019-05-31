How to win a ‘secret prize’ from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office

If you consider yourself a master GIF maker, hashtag creator, or meme king or queen, here’s something for you!

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is giving away a “super secret” prize to the person who best captures what happens in the above video by using a hashtag, GIF or meme.

“Recently one of our deputies dash-cams caught a man on a motorcycle nervously trying to make way for one of our cruisers, that he thought was going to either pull him over or want to pass,” the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“As you can see, it didn’t work out the way he planned. Of course, our deputy stopped to check on the rider’s welfare, but he just laughed, insisted he was totally fine and the only thing hurt was his pride!”

You have until today by 5 p.m. to enter for the prize!

You can enter your best hashtag, meme, or GIF on the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, while also checking out your competition, by clicking here.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES