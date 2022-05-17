SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wildfire season is approaching in the Bay Area, a scary sentence to residents familiar with the destruction caused by California fires in recent years. Now, a new website can tell you how vulnerable your home is to both wildfires and floods.

RiskFactor.com, a tool created by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, allows you to put in your address, and gives your residence a ranking from 1-10 about how likely it is to impacted by flood water or wildfires in the next 30 years. To determine fire risk, the website considers the building’s materials and its proximity to burnable materials.

“First Street Foundation’s mission is to address the asymmetry in access to high-quality climate change data by quantifying and communicating America’s environmental risks so that everyone can make informed decisions for the future,” RiskFactor’s website reads.

The website goes in-depth about its methodology in determining homes’ risk factors for both floods and fires. It also has sub-pages that go into detail about why environmental changes make floods and wildfires more likely to happen. It offers solutions for both kinds of disaster as well.

The Bay Area has been singed by wildfires over the course of the last few years. In 2020, more than 4 million acres were burned in California by more than 8,000 fires. Roughly 5,700 homes were destroyed.