How wildfire smoke will impact Bay Area air quality

(BCN) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Thursday because of smoke from wildfires further north in California and southern Oregon that is expected to descend on the region.

The advisory follows similar ones issued for three days last week because of the wildfire smoke from fires outside of the Bay Area.

The smoke on Thursday is expected to stay mostly aloft but some may come to the ground level, particularly in higher elevations in the North and East Bay areas.

The air quality is not expected to be poor enough to exceed federal standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert, according to the air district.

Anyone who smells smoke should stay inside with windows and doors closed until it subsides, and should also set air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside their building or vehicle.

