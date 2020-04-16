Food Bank Day: How you can help Bay Area food banks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Here at the SF Marin Food Bank, people are working non-stop to get food out to the community.

While they do this year-round, today they are working even harder now as people struggle to feed their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, 1 in 5 San Francisco and Marin residents were at risk of hunger.

Now, thousands of people are suddenly finding themselves out of work or with reduced wages.

Last week, the food bank fed 40,000 households.

That’s 10,000 more than they had to do before the stay-at-home order.

During a typical March, about 1,500 people use the food banks’ online tool to get food. Now it’s being visited by about 14,000 people in need.

This food is going out to 13 pop-up pantries in San Francisco and three in Marin, doing everything they can to make it safe for workers, sanitizing, social distancing for volunteers.

The most effective way to help feed those in need is either volunteering here or heading to SFMFoodbank.org to donate money.

$1 provides enough food for two meals.

Here are more websites you can visit to help out:

SHFB.org

ACCFB.org

FOODBANKCCS.org

