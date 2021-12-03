How you can spread holiday cheer to the Bay Area’s low-income senior residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several CVS locations in San Francisco have a Christmas tree in store, but they’re decorated with names and wishes rather than ornaments.

About 1,000 low-income senior citizens participate in the Be a Santa to a Senior program in San Francisco, according to Ezra Proctor with Home Instead San Francisco.

Home Instead partners with non-profit Curry Senior Center, which Proctor said helps these seniors access wellness and healthcare programs, plus case management and social programs.

Each year, the seniors write down a gift request on a paper ornament to hang in the participating CVS store trees, with community members able to buy that gift for them.

“The gift requests are usually staples such as soap, pillows, socks, blankets and items that make a big difference in the lives of these low-income seniors,” said Proctor.

In San Francisco, 16 CVS stores have the trees. Some are in downtown, in the Lincoln Park area, Tenderloin, mid-Market, Union Square, and Portola Street, according to Proctor.

People can participate by buying a gift listed on the ornament and bringing it back to the CVS store. From there, Home Instead staff pick it up and wrap it during a ceremony before dropping it off at the Curry Senior Center.

“The BASTAS program warms the heart of many low-income seniors who often have no family or means to care for themselves,” said Proctor. “During this pandemic loneliness from isolation has been widespread among many demographics but has impacted our senior citizen population in a big way. The donations and gift giving through BASTAS reminds these seniors that many people care for them and that Christmas cheer and good will is alive and well!”

If you can’t make it to a store, there’s even an online gift giving option with participating Home Instead offices, according to the BASTAS website. In the Bay Area, that includes offices serving the East Bay and the Peninsula. Or, you could make a monetary donation here.