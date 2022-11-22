PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Hewlett-Packard is the latest company to announce mass layoffs. HP, which is headquartered in Palo Alto, said in a press release Tuesday that it plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs.

“The company expects to reduce gross global headcount by approximately 4,000-6,000 employees,” HP said.

The cuts are part of the company’s 2023 Future Ready Transformation plan. The goal of the plan is, “Driving significant structural cost savings through digital transformation, portfolio optimization and operational efficiency,” HP said. The plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The press release sent out by HP also included an update on the company’s finances. HP said it netted $63 billion in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year. However, that figure is down 0.8% from the previous year’s period.

“We had a solid end to our fiscal year despite navigating a volatile macro-environment and softening demand in the second half,” said Enrique Lores, HP’s president, and CEO.

HP joins companies including Twitter, Cisco and Roku to announce or execute layoffs recently. Cisco plans to lay off more than 4,000 employees, characterizing the move as a “rebalancing.”