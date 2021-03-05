House fire in SF’s Eureka Valley contained; 6 displaced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/BCN) — San Francisco firefighters have contained a two-alarm house fire in the city’s Eureka Valley neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they responded to 112 Eureka St at noon. Officials tweeted the fire was contained around 1:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, police also responded to the scene for a report of a suspect armed with a knife who was seen fleeing the house fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At this time, 4 adults and 2 children have been identified as displaced from this fire.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

