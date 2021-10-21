Huge swell train could bring dangerous 24-foot waves to Bay Area beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You will want to pause plans to surf and swim at Bay Area beaches next week.
A “very large” swell train is coming on Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.
The swell train is expected to bring waves as high as 24 feet to the surf zone and beaches until Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to the latest forecast models.
It’s also going to be pouring rain as the Bay Area’s biggest storm of the season is expected Sunday with the swell train.
The huge waves coming with the swell train are expected to come farther up the beach than usual for this time of year, the National Weather Service said.