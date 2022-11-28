RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond beach-goer made a gruesome discovery after spotting a shoe that washed up from the bay over the weekend.

The shoe contained a human foot, Richmond police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy told KRON4 Monday.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Point San Pablo beach. “A person enjoying the nice weather located a blue athletic Saucony shoe, which is a common running shoe. The shoe was in good condition,” Pomeroy stated.

Investigators said they suspect that the shoe and partial human remains belonged to someone who jumped from either the Golden Gate Bridge or the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge several months ago.

“This is not uncommon for human body parts … to wash up on the shoreline due to the direction of the tide from either the Golden Gate or Richmond-San Rafael bridges,” Pomeroy told KRON4.

The foot was taken to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office. “We cannot determine a race or gender of the individual based on the bones in the shoe,” Pomeroy said.

The Richmond Police Department contacted other Bay Area law enforcement agencies in an effort to identify the suicide victim through unsolved missing person cases. The shoe is either a size-6 or size-7, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to to contact Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy at 510-620-6616 or an anonymous tip line at 510-307-8177.