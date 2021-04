A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department has been alerted to partially decomposed human remains at Lake Chabot Regional Park in the East Bay.

Officials are working with coroners to identify the person.

Anyone with possible information is asked to call authorities.

On 4/26/21 @RegionalParksPD alerted to partially decomposed remains @ Lake Chabot Regional Park by park user. Working w/ @ACSO Coroner's Unit to identify & locate evidence. Case is in its initial investigative phase. Anyone w/ potential info asked to call 510-690-6521. #120 — East Bay Regional Park District Police Department (@RegionalParksPD) April 28, 2021

