Human remains found at San Bruno Mountain

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Human remains have been discovered at San Bruno Mountain, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Officials said the bones appear to have been there “for quite some time.”

An investigation is underway to determine who the person was and the cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 650-599-1536.

