FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Human remains and clothing have been discovered in a field near Cement Hill Rd. and Peabody Rd., according to the Fairfield Police Department

Human Remains Discovered https://t.co/wbUVdAUJC9 — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 16, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7600.

