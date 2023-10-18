(KRON) — Human remains that were found in Sebastopol on Saturday are believed to be those of a man who went missing in August, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of the victim’s murder.

Mark Sullivan, 70, of Sebastopol had not been seen since Aug. 24. On Aug. 26, the Sebastopol Police Department posted about his disappearance on social media.

On Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of Sparkes Road in Sebastopol for human remains found.

Authorities were unable to identify the decedent at first due to decomposition, but SCSO said Wednesday that they are believed to be Sullivan. The county coroner’s office is working to confirm the identity.

Dylan Ockerman, a 27-year-old homeless man from Washington, was arrested in connection with the death. He is currently being held without bail in Sonoma County Jail.

“Since the discovery of the human remains on October 14th, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigation detectives conducted a comprehensive investigation. Detectives authored and obtained an arrest warrant for Ockerman. With the assistance of the San Rafael Police Department, Violent Crimes detectives located and arrested Ockerman in the city of San Rafael,” the sheriff’s office said.