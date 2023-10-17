(KRON) — Human remains were found on a property in Sebastopol on Saturday, and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is considering the death to be suspicious, it said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

A deputy was called to the 300 block of Sparkes Road at about 3:05 p.m. Saturday. The deputy confirmed that the remains were human and called for additional resources to search for evidence, SCSO said.

Authorities were unable to confirm the victim’s identity “due to the extensive decomposition of the remains,” SCSO said. Detectives are working with the county coroner’s office to identify the decedent.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (707) 565-2185.