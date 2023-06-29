(KRON) — Human remains were found in unincorporated Suisun City on Wednesday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities are still attempting to find the identity of the victim.

Employees of the California Waterfowl Association were evaluating vegetation in the area of Grizzly Island Road and Van Sickle Road when they found a bone inside of a jacket sleeve underneath some vegetation. A primary investigation found fully decomposed human remains below the surface.

The Chico State Human Identification Lab began a forensic evaluation on Thursday. A “partial skeletal upper” was uncovered.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The public is asked to avoid the area where the remains were found as excavation continues. The location is north of Grizzly Bay and south of Fairfield.

The age, race and gender of the subject are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 784-7050.