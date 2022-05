SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating human remains discovered on rail tracks on the south side of the city, police said Monday.

Police were called at 10:12 p.m. Sunday to Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue following the discovery of a male body on the tracks. City employees discovered the remains, according to police.

The cause of death is under investigation. No other information was immediately available from police.

Copyright (c) 2022 Bay City News, Inc.