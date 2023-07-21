(KRON) — Human remains were found Thursday in Alameda on the shore near the Bay Farm Island Bridge, the Alameda Police Department shared on Facebook. Alameda police were responding to a call about an object on the shoreline that was received around 3:30 p.m.

Responding officers confirmed the object at the shoreline was that of human remains, Alameda police said. Alameda Police Investigators and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau were also brought to the scene to initiate investigations.

Authorities said additional details are not able to be released at this time due to the nature of the investigation. “Because we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are limited in the details we can share,” Alameda PD said.

If you have information that may help in the investigation, APD said to call 510-337-8340.

In January, skeletal remains were found in a University of California, Berkeley building. This week, the identity of the remains was released and the death was ruled a homicide.