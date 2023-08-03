(KRON) — Human skeletal remains were discovered Thursday near a creek in a remote area of Fairfield, the Fairfield Police Department said. A member of the community found the remains and notified Fairfield PD.

The person directed officers to the location of the remains. They appear to have been in the area for some time, police said.

The remains appear to be those of an adult, police said, however, the gender of the decedent is unknown. There is no immediate indication of foul play, police said. Fairfield PD Investigations Division detectives will be working to identify the decedent and determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.