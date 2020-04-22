SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A severely decomposed young humpback whale washed ashore on a San Francisco beach and experts said Tuesday they were trying to determine how it died.
The chief pathologist at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito says the center was alerted early Tuesday to a dead whale on San Francisco’s Baker Beach.
A small team of scientists from the center and California Academy of Sciences performed a partial necropsy on the 37-foot-long female whale.
But the pathologist says details on what killed the whale won’t be available until a final necropsy report is completed.
Latest Stories:
- Mobile COVID-19 testing open to public in Pleasanton
- Humpback whale washes up on San Francisco beach
- Blood banks call for plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors to treat other patients
- 62 people test positive for COVID-19 in San Francisco nursing facility
- California’s progress on lifting stay at home orders put in place due to coronavirus