Humpback whale washes up on San Francisco beach

A dead humpback whale lies on Baker Beach, with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A severely decomposed young humpback whale washed ashore on a San Francisco beach and experts said Tuesday they were trying to determine how it died.

The chief pathologist at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito says the center was alerted early Tuesday to a dead whale on San Francisco’s Baker Beach.

A small team of scientists from the center and California Academy of Sciences performed a partial necropsy on the 37-foot-long female whale.

But the pathologist says details on what killed the whale won’t be available until a final necropsy report is completed.

People wearing face masks look at a dead humpback whale at Baker Beach in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

People look at a dead humpback whale at Baker Beach in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A woman looks at a dead humpback whale at Baker Beach in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

