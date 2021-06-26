Hundreds celebrate Pride at SF’s Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of people spent the last Saturday of Pride Month celebrating at Dolores Park Saturday afternoon.

Last year, Pride Month looked very different.

Many people didn’t get to celebrate with friends. They said this year it was special to be out there with people who are part of the LGBTQ community and not feel like the odd one out.

“We’re here. We’re queer.”

Dolores Park in San Francisco was overflowing with people trying to get in one more Pride Month celebration.

“I feel like Pride is really, really important to see and it really just feels like an extra level of gratitude.”

Cydney Hayes moved to San Francisco a few years ago.

She is bi-sexual but says because of the pandemic, she didn’t get to connect with queer community — now she’s making up for loss time.

“I really wanted to explore the gay scene that I haven’t been able to explore because of the pandemic.”

She says seeing all these people makes her excited about what the post-pandemic world will look like for the queer community.

“It really feels like a refreshed, a renewed sense of community. Especially in San Francisco which is historically gay and queer accepting city.”

There were people from all different backgrounds at Saturday’s impromptu celebration.

“Pride brings people together, across racial and economic lines.”

Hayes says she believes everyone is welcome at Pride.

While Pride Month ends at the end of June — the San Francisco Pride Organization does plan to have more events throughout the year.

They are planning a national coming out day event in October.