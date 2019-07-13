Hundreds condemn border detention centers at Oakland ‘Lights for Liberty’ vigil

OAKLAND (KRON) — Hundreds took over Oakland City Hall Friday to raise awareness over the conditions at border detention facilities.

This was one of more than 700 Lights for Liberty vigils planned across the country.

People within the large group say they want the detention centers to be shut down.

“Detention centers is not the right word they’re concentration camps,” said organizer Josie Camacho.

Camacho says Sunday’s ICE raids are just a continuation of fear.

She says children are already being forced into horrible conditions at these camps and that families belong together.

“There are children that are dying. There are more children that are gonna be dying and it should not happened because all they’re doing is trying to get a better life,” she said.

Tina Diep immigrated to the United States from Vietnam 40 years ago.

She says as an immigrant mother, seeing families being separated has been difficult.

“You don’t know where the children, where the government take them and what they do with the children,” she said. “Or what the children do. Are they alive? Are they in a better place? Or they being locked up?”

Others at the vigil say they want to spread awareness about why these immigrants are being forced to come to America, but also why their home countries should be taking some responsibility.

“There could be more analysis and consideration on the relationships with the Central American governments because they’re remaining silent on the treatment of their own citizens that are forced here so.”

