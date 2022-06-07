SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of people in San Francisco are scrambling to find a place to stay after their apartment building flooded on Friday. The building management said a water leak caused the flooding and everyone must stay out of the building for several days.

More than 400 residents of 33 Tehama were displaced as of Friday night. Water flooded the 382-unit high rise after a pipe burst at the top of the building.

“It’s incredibly disruptive not knowing where I’m going to sleep.” said Austin Caldwell, a displaced resident. ”I mean, there are parents in the building who have kids going to summer school.”

Caldwell is one of the hundreds of residents who were forced to evacuate immediately.

Since then, Hines, the real estate development and management firm, has been booking people in nearby hotels.

“As of yesterday, it’s essentially become a lottery system to the building,” Caldwell said. “There’s no rhyme or reason with the building to who they’re moving around. It honestly feels like a game of chess that we’re playing with the building.”

Caldwell says some people have been relocated to a new place daily, others to South San Francisco. Some haven’t been nearly as lucky.

“I got an email saying you will have a place to stay tonight and then I just didn’t hear from them for 24 hours and I had to take matters into my own hands and book my own hotel,” said Kailee Jordan, another 33 Tehama resident.

Jordan is now nearly $5,000 out of pocket. After booking a hotel room for Monday through Friday of this week, she said finding an available room was both tricky and extremely expensive due to several conferences in the city this week. Hines said that management will be reimbursing residents, but didn’t specify how much.

“It is really unfortunate that there was just so much miscommunication and they were not prepared for an emergency like this,” Jordan said.

Caldwell says this isn’t the first time either. He and his partner were flooded out of their apartment at 33 Tehama in August and were displaced for several weeks.

Currently, most residents have accommodations through Saturday. However, Caldwell said he’s not sure what will happen next or where they’ll go. As of Tuesday, building management says they do not have a reopening timeline.