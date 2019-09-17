Hundreds gather in wine country for event to end stigma around mental illness

NAPA (KRON) — Nine-time Grammy Winner Sheryl Crow was in the wine country over the weekend at the music festival for brain health, talking about her own brain tumor and singing her heart out.

Hundreds, including top brain scientists, were there for an event at Rutherford’s Staglin Winery called “One Mind.”

In its 25th year, the Staglin Family has raised nearly a half-billion dollars so far.

Son Brandon was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teen, actress Glenn Close talking about bi-polar in her family and former congressman Patrick Kennedy himself struggled with the disease.

“We are facing a crisis in this country of people dying of overdoses and suicide in record numbers,” Kennedy said. “And yet if this were HIV, aids or cancer we would be responding with a much more forceful response.”

As the wine poured, the money poured in to find a cure for mental illness.

The aim is to treat the mind as the body, to take the stigma from mental illness and get people to seek help.

