Hundreds join search for Berkeley father who vanished near Pleasanton running trail

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of people, including state and local authorities plus volunteers, are going strong on the fourth day of searching for missing Berkeley runner Philip Kreycik.

Kreycik, 34, went for a run in the area of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on Saturday afternoon and never came back. His wife reported him missing.

Authorities said they found his phone and wallet inside his car, parked by the Moller Ranch trailhead.

On Monday, authorities moved the command center to Foothill High School so search crews can enter the hills in Pleasanton from a better vantage point. Police also began using airplanes equipped with infared technology to detect Kreycik from above.

As the sun goes down, we are above Pleasanton in our ALCO2 airplane searching for Philip Kreycik. We hope our thermal technology will assist in locating him. pic.twitter.com/hy319pDXHS — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 13, 2021

Right now, police are assuming Kreycik could have been injured while running during Saturday’s heat wave.

The father of two is in good health and is a part of a running club, police have said.