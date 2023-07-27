SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Taylor Swift fans are gathering by the hundreds early Thursday morning at Levi’s Stadium, not to go to the show, but to get their hands on Taylor Swift merchandise.

The merchandise truck opens at 10 a.m., however many people began to line up once the gates opened at midnight. “My girls, I’ve taken them to all the concerts except one. We had to make sure we came down for this one. It took us six hours to get down here with all the traffic,” said Stephanie who is visiting from Nevada.

You do not need tickets to the concert in order to purchase merchandise items.

The Eras Tour kicks off in the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday in Santa Clara. The cheapest ticket KRON4 could find for a seat at Levi’s Stadium was on TickPick for $1,208 after fees.

KRON4’s Will Tran is live this morning at Levi’s Stadium where hundreds of “Swifties” are eagerly awaiting to get their hands on Swift swag items.