Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — As of Friday morning, there were still over 100 sign-up slots available at the new COVID-19 vaccination site at the Golden Gate Fields racetrack.

The drive-thru site is only for residents of Alameda County who are ages 75 and up. People can also walk-up for their vaccine at 1 Buchanan St, Albany, CA 94710.

Here’s the link to book an appointment.

Between now and Monday, the appointment form says over 300 slots are available for the eligible residents to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who register will get notified when they can book for their second dose, which is supposed to be received about a month after the first dose.

The city of Berkeley is offering a $15 rideshare service to get people to the site who need transportation.