Hundreds of GLIDE volunteers serve Christmas meals in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of people came to GLIDE Memorial to get a hot meal for Christmas.

GLIDE is a place people depend on not just on a holiday but every day.

“I love this place. They feed me all the time, not just Christmas, they feed me every day,” Donald Glass said.

“Joyful that we are being able to be fed, being able to be shown love, which GLIDE always shows love no matter what the case is,” Anita McDevitt said.

A hot meal hit the spot after spending Christmas Eve out in the rainy cold weather.

“It was miserable, they chased me out of my only dry spot. So this is great hot cup of coffee, food, it’s wonderful,” Glass said.

Over 8,000 people are homeless across San Francisco.

“I got out of my parking space and I saw that it was someone’s home with a tent. Things are getting really bad in the city,” Daniel Maxwell said.

GLIDE aims to help those in need with three meals a day and many other services.

“Assistance for housing, clothing, jobs, medical, mental healthcare. We are also doing social justice, doing work to change policies to restore dignity to people here in the tenderloin,” Martin White said.

Volunteers help keep these services alive.

Hundreds of people spent their Christmas carving 120 hams and 90 turkeys to feed thousands of people and deliver over 200 meals to the Bay View area.

“It’s important we see the homeless every day on the streets and this is one small way to help out,” Francie Koehler said.

“Most people who come here they have and this is about giving back to have nots,” Maxwell said.

A service people in need could not be more grateful for…

“I appreciate it. Thank you GLIDE,” McDevitt said.

GLIDE needs volunteers every day not just holidays if you want to incorporate giving back into your New Year’s resolution, contact GLIDE to volunteer.