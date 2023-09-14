(KRON) — Some Google employees were notified Wednesday that their job was on the chopping block as the tech giant conducted another round of layoffs, according to The New York Times.

Hundreds of employees impacted by the latest layoff worked as recruiters for the company, the Times said.

The layoffs were announced at a “last minute” meeting, and laid-off employees were told to go home if they were working in the office, according to an internal Google messaging board viewed by the Times. Google is headquartered in Mountain View.

At the beginning of 2023, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, slashed 12,000 jobs equating to 6 percent of its workforce. During the January cuts, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote that Google was “bound to go through difficult economic cycles. These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities.”