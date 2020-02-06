Hundreds of protesters gathered in streets of San Francisco following President Trump’s acquittal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As hundreds of protests nationwide began following President Trump’s acquittal, the one in San Francisco Wednesday night had a guest speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s daughter.

“Hey everyone, I just got off the phone with mom, she says hello. She said it so loud, what is everyone talking about today,” Christine said.

Christine Pelosi gave this message to the crowd.

“So for the next month, what we need to do is really hammer home between now and our election March 3rd. We need to hammer home health care, health care, health care,” Christine said.

The daughter of the House Speaker chanted and sang along with the hundreds who gathered at Market and Powell Streets.

“You know the whole trial thing, the impeachment, been kind of a downer,” one protestor said.

“Atrocious that we would have a trial with no witnesses and no evidence, and for us to allow Mitch McConnell to do that to us is crazy,” another said.

Speakers urging constituents to call on local politicians to reject the Senate vote.

President Trump was found not guilty on both articles of impeachment: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Blindfolds were handed out as a symbol of cheating through the next election and many were concerned about what’s next.

Speakers at the rally are encouraging constituents to reach out to local politicians to get their message across.

