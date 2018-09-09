Bay Area

Hundreds of San Francisco residents clean city streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- - San Francisco's "Love Our City" campaign kicked off Saturday with a citywide clean-up. 

Hundreds of people volunteered to pick up trash with the city's public works department. 

KRON4's Sara Stinson joined one group on their mission to clean the city. 

Adam Leising and his neighbors are out every Saturday picking up trash. 

"I feel like we need to show that we care about our neighborhood and we're willing to work for it," he said. 

Leising said he sees public works crews out doing good work, but feels it's not enough and the department agrees. 

 San Francisco Public Works Department spokeswoman Rachel Gordon said, "...We need everyday San Franciscans to come out and take care of their neighborhoods. It's not a job we can do alone."
 

