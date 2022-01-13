Hundreds of Santa Clara County residents and businesses may be entitled to unclaimed money

Cash is seen in a file photo. (iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) announced that it’s sitting on nearly half a million unclaimed dollars.

The DTAC published a list this week of 676 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $490, 476 in unclaimed general collections money.

The list includes money that has been on deposit with the county’s general collections trust funds for more than three years.

Potential owners who qualify for the money must file claims by March 14, 2022.

“We make every effort to refund the rightful owners of the unclaimed money,” said Margarita Rodriguez, Acting Director, Department of Tax and Collections.

“We encourage individuals and businesses to file a claim if they believe that they may be due the funds based on their published names.”

The DTAC serves as the central collection agency for Santa Clara County by collecting public assistance overpayments, fines, fees, penalty assessments, and restitution due to victims of crime ordered by county departments and the Superior Court of California.

The department said the unclaimed money comes from overpayments, duplicate payments, adjustment of charges, payments to victims who cannot be located, victims who refused the money, are out of business, and a variety of other reasons.

In a press release, the DTAC said it made attempts to locate the payees but with little success.

Some of the money has been in the county’s trust funds for more than 10 years despite continued efforts to refund the owners.

Individuals and business owners can see if they are on the list of the unclaimed money, here.

If people believe they may be due funds based on the published names, they are encouraged to submit their claim form online or by mail.