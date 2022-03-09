ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – More than 300 educators in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District will strike on Thursday.

This comes following months of negotiations with the school district and board to invest in the student and teachers.

According to the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, teachers, nurses, and other school employees will participate in the strike to help retain the best teachers in the district and provide a better liveable wage for employees to live in the county.

The strike is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and go until 3:30 p.m. every day until an agreement has been reached.

Locations where educators will be striking include:

Technology Middle School

Rancho Cotati High School

Lawrence E. Jones Middle School

Evergreen Elementary School

Students and parents will also be out picketing, according to the union.