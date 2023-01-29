OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The video of Tyre Nichols’ death was released on Friday after he died at the hands of five Memphis police officers in an incident on Jan. 7. Hundreds participated in a protest Sunday night in downtown Oakland (video above).

Communities across the Bay Area are protesting against police brutality. Broadway Street was closed as a large crowd packed the streets — many with signs in support of Nichols.

“Justice For Tyre Nichols,” one sign read. “End police brutality” and “2 many cops, 2 little justice” were seen on other signs.

The five Memphis officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder. They were identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

This story will be updated as KRON4 continues its coverage of the protests throughout the night.