Hundreds take to Oakland streets protesting police killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Oakland, as demonstrations unfold across the U.S. over the police killings of unarmed Black people.

The protest began shortly after 8:30 Friday night and the images are stunning — Several businesses have been hit and windows smashed.

There have been numerous reports of car dealerships vandalized and even cars set on fire.

This demonstration was a response to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

He was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop Sunday.

Potter has since been charged with second degree manslaughter but the unrest continues.

Check back as this is developing.