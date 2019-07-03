Dispute between 2 groups prompted San Bruno mall shooting

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – Police are looking for two shooters who staged a gunfight inside a San Bruno shopping mall, wounding two teenagers and spreading panic.

Customers and employees fled for cover or locked themselves inside stores Tuesday afternoon as shots rang out at The Shops at Tanforan.

A hospital spokesman says two teen boys were hit.

Photo: San Bruno PD

Both boys remain in serious condition.

Police said both victims are believed to be associated with the two groups who engaged in a dispute that happened before the shooting.

Photo: San Bruno PD

Two others suffered minor injuries.

Authorities closed two train stations to hunt for the shooters but didn’t find them Tuesday night.

All BART stations have since reopened.

The shutdowns, however, scrambled commuter traffic in the Bay Area for several hours.

Officials say the Tanforan Mall is expected to reopen today at 10 a.m.

According to police, evidence at the scene indicates there were two groups of people who had a dispute with each other on the second floor of the mall.

The dispute had escalated when one person from each group began shooting at the other, police said.

Officials said this is not appear to be a random act of violence.

The San Bruno Police Department has collected all property left at the mall and it is currently being stored at the police station.

If you’d like to retrieve your belongings, you can contact the San Bruno Police Department at 616-7100 or come to the police station to get your belongings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the San Bruno Police Department at 650-616-7100.