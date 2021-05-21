Hurricane Harbor reopens to guests, closes vaccination site

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — This is the last day Contra Costa County keeps a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Hurricane Harbor parking lot.

Starting this weekend, Six Flags members and season pass holders can be the first to enjoy the water park.

The rest of the public can get tickets starting Memorial Day weekend — and you don’t have to be vaccinated.

However, all guests must wear face masks upon entry and while in line for food and bathrooms.

Guests can take the mask off for rides.

Lines will be distanced by six feet, and people in the wave pool will be distanced as well.

The park is only open at 25% capacity at this time.

Hurricane Harbor has been closed since October of 2019 so it’s huge for the water park to be able to open now, over a year later. Make sure to buy tickets well in advance on the Six Flags website.

The park has the following disclaimer on the site when making a reservation:

“By proceeding with the ticket and/or reservation, you confirm that you and your guest party size will not contain more than 3 households and all guests live in the state of California. Proof of residency may be required upon entrance.“

You’ll also have to pay for parking before you arrive.