SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A husband from San Carlos was arrested on a charge of domestic violence after strangling his wife Saturday morning, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release.

The incident happened around 8:55 a.m. when a verbal argument between the husband and wife turned physical inside their residence on the 2200 block of Howard Avenue.

Once the confrontation turned physical, the husband then grabbed the wife’s phone and threw it away from her.

The 38-year-old man was later charged for a misdemeanor of “damage wireless communication,” authorities said.

California law says it is a misdemeanor to damage a phone or device with the intent of preventing its use to notify law enforcement.

The husband later pinned the wife against a wall and strangled her for about 10 seconds, the press release said.

The victim had visible injures and was taken to the Keller Center at the San Mateo County General Hospital — roughly 5 miles away from the couple’s residence.