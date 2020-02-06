Husband speaks after family quarantined at Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Just fewer than 200 evacuees from Wuhan, China are now in the Bay Area.

They landed at Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield Wednesday morning.

The group will be quarantined at the base for the next two weeks. A family at the base spoke to KRON4 about how they’re doing.

As of now, the family says they’re doing OK. The woman and her two kids are doing fine and there are no signs of any health problems.

The family is staying at a hotel on the base for observation. The husband, who is in Wisconsin, has been in contact with his wife through it all.

Daisy Roth and her daughter’s Abigal and Adalynn are three of 178 people now in Fairfield who were flown in from Wuhan, China Wednesday.

Three of the many who have now been quarantined, all the while her husband Samuel is in Wisconsin where they live, waiting anxiously to see his family.

“There’s a lot of apprehension and anxiety around can they get on the airplane, and once we were confirmed to be able to get on the airplane, how are we going to get to the airport? And we’ve crossed all those challenges,” Samuel said.

Samuel received pictures from his wife showing the group at the base where they will be quarantined for the next 14 days.

“They brought diapers, baby food, baby wipes and all these things were supplied in the hotels that’s on the Air Force base,” he said.

Samuel said as we get closer to his family’s release, he will travel to California to be with them in hopes of making everything a little easier.

“It’s not that I want my family to be there for two weeks, but I want to fully comply with whatever precautions are necessary to ensure that my family is well but also that we’re not bringing the disease to the community. Let them rest, make sure that they’re well and we’ll be reunited soon enough.”

Latest News Headlines: