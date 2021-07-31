Husband, wife found dead inside their Petaluma home: Police

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A husband and wife were found dead inside their Petaluma home Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 3:05 p.m., Petaluma police officers were dispatched to check the welfare on a husband and wife who had not been heard from in about a week and a half.

Officers arrived and had to force entry into the home.

Inside the home, the officers discovered the couple dead.

Police say there doesn’t appear to be any outstanding suspects at this time.

The Petaluma Police Department Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office took custody of both bodies for identification and further identification.

No other details were immediately released.