Hwy 1 closed as Muir Fire in West Marin burns 58 acres

WEST MARIN (KRON) – Highway 1 between Mill Valley to Stinson Beach remains closed Friday morning as the Muir Fire continues to burn.

At last check, the fire has burned about 58 acres.

There are no reported injuries and no structures have burned.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. just north of Slide Ranch north of Muir Beach and south of Stinson Beach.

Fire crews remained at the fire scene overnight to make sure the fire did not grow.

The National Weather Service is predicting stronger winds and dryer conditions over the weekend, which may hinder containment efforts.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: