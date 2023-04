MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An emergency medical response caused a closure of Highway 1 near Bolinas on Saturday afternoon, according to the Point Reyes National Park Service.

Hwy-1 southbound is closed at Horseshoe Hill Road and the northbound side is closed at Stinson Beach as of 2 p.m., authorities said. The estimated time of reopening is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.