DALY CITY (KRON) – “A serious motor vehicle accident” has closed all lanes of northbound Highway 1 in Daly City, according to a tweet from the North County Fire Authority.

The accident occurred where northbound Highway 1 meets n northbound Highway 280 near the San Francisco-San Mateo County line.

“The freeway will be shut down for quite some time,” the tweet states. “Please find alternative ways to travel.”