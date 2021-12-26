Hwy 1 reopens along Big Sur Coast

By Bay City News Service – State Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast reopened about 11 a.m. Sunday after crews cleared the roadway of rocks and debris, CalTrans officials said.

A 45-mile stretch of the highway was closed earlier in the day, between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and near Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, following rockslides in multiple locations, Caltrans said in an advisory about 8:15 a.m.

Travelers should drive carefully during the winter driving season and be aware of Caltrans, tow trucks and emergency responders on the highway, officials said.

Traffic updates for Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties is available at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.