SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A solo vehicle collision has caused traffic to slow on Highway 1 in Pacifica, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

The crash involving a grey Nissan happened on Hwy 1 near Crespi Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to PPD. Traffic was down to one lane in both directions for just under an hour, but traffic is moving again now, according to PPD.

A photo of the crash shows where the vehicle ended up after impact. The front end of the vehicle appears to be protruding through the traffic divider.