MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — U.S. Highway 101 is shutting down in both directions in Menlo Park on Thursday afternoon while PG&E crews replace a power line damaged by a fallen tree near the highway, according to the utility. The repairs are being done on a line that crosses Highway 101 between Marsh and Willow roads, PG&E officials said. The work is estimated to be complete by 6 p.m.

San Mateo County has had widespread outages during this week’s cold and windy weather. Menlo Park city officials said Thursday that outages have affected nearly 1 in 3 people in the county. The city said it received 27 calls for trees down and 46 calls for broken tree limbs or other tree issues between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

