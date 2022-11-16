A crash on CA-37 at Mare Island has caused the highway to shut down Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 16 (California Highway Patrol).

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A crash Wednesday afternoon in Vallejo has caused the westbound lanes of CA-37 to shut down completely, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. Traffic will be diverted for drivers to exit on Mare Island.

A truck and Mercedes-Benz SUV were among two cars involved in the crash, according to a picture posted by CHP. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

As of 1:40 p.m., big rig tow trucks are removing the involved vehicles from the scene. There is no timetable given for when the lanes will reopen.

Mare Island and Highway 37 are located on the far west portion of Vallejo. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.