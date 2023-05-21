SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Highway 37 has reopened seven hours ahead of schedule on Sunday in the North Bay, according to Caltrans.

Hwy 37 was closed for 11 miles between Walnut Avenue and Arnold Drive to allow the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit crews to replace railroad tracks near Sears Point. The closure began around 3 a.m. on Saturday and was expected to reopen at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Caltrans said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The highway reopened around 4 a.m. which Caltrans said is partly due because the material underneath the tracks was less challenging than originally expected.