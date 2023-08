(KRON) — Highway 92 is closed in both directions after a crash Thursday afternoon in San Mateo County, officials announced on social media. All lanes are blocked due to a collision near 78 Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon Bay.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and debris is blocking the roadway, officials said. California Highway Patrol is on the scene and says there will be an estimated two-hour delay.

Cal Fire CZU tweeted about the crash at 3:24 p.m.

This story will be updated.