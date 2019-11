REDDING (KRON) – Cal Trans says both directions of I-5 are closed between Yreka and Redding.

This is due to “an extremely large number of vehicles spun out along the interstate,” according to Cal Trans officials.

Authorities said it will take time to have those vehicles removed to get traffic flowing.

Additionally, roads must be plowed.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

UPDATE: NB/SB I-5 between Yreka and Redding remains CLOSED due the extremely large number of vehicles spun out along the interstate. Those vehicles must be removed in order to get traffic flowing normally and the road plowed. There is still no ETA for reopening. — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) November 27, 2019

