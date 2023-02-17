ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The northbound Interstate 680 will be closed between Koopman Road in Sunol and Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton through President’s Day weekend, according to Caltrans. The closure is set to run from Friday Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, weather permitting.

During the three-day, four-night closure, crews will be working on repaving the roadways to “make a smoother ride for motorists,” according to Caltrans. The closure will be rescheduled if it rains, however, the current forecast estimates that skies will be clear.

“Caltrans would like to thank residents, businesses and the traveling public for their patience as we work to improve northbound Interstate 680,” Caltrans said in a statement. “We monitored traffic during the February 10-13 weekend closure and are making adjustments to cut down delays and inconvenience.”

Caltrans also offered the following recommendations for motorists to get where they’re going during the closures:

Motorists coming from the South Bay should take I-880/SR-238/I-580 instead of I-680

The heaviest traffic is expected to be on northbound I-680. When traveling anywhere on northbound I-680 between San Jose and Pleasanton, drivers should expect delays of an hour or more and plan accordingly

If at all possible, avoid travel on northbound I-680 this weekend and next, or allow additional travel time to get to your destination

Flaggers will be in place on Paloma Way and Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol to guide drivers quickly through the intersection

Flaggers will also be in place on Castlewood Drive and Pleasanton-Sunol Road

Before leaving on your trip, check the Caltrans QuickMap app on your phone or at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

The closure will be rescheduled and the public notified in the event of rain or other unanticipated developments, Caltrans said.